Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in AIDC Limited Assam.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Manager.

Name of post : General Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Degree in Engineering/Technology preferably with P.G. qualification in Engineering/ Technology/ Industrial Management from recognized Institution.

Experience :

The candidate should have minimum 15 years of working experience in sufficiently senior

supervisory/managerial position in any reputed Private Sector Company, MNC, State Public

Sector Enterprise/ State Autonomous body , Central PSE/Autonomous body or in State

Government/ Central Government Department. The applicant should have thorough knowledge

and total exposure in Project Management, Industrial Planning, Project Implementation,

Operations & Maintenance. Industrial Finance , Project Appraisal, Recovery of Loan, Project

Monitoring and Evaluation.

Pay :

The post carries pay and allowances admissible under Pay Band -5 of Rs.65, 000 – 1, 12,000/-+ Grade Pay of Rs.18,500/- and other Perks and allowance admissible as per Company’s Rules.

Initial Pay may be fixed by the Corporation for suitable candidate at higher level within the pay band.

Age :

Minimum age of the applicant should not be less than 45 years and maximum age not to

exceed 55 years as on the date of publication of the Advertisement.

For internal/departmental candidate, maximum age limit will be 58 years.

Age of Superannuation is 60 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format duly filled in and complete with testimonials in sealed cover superscribing the post applied for directly/through post to:

Smti Indira R Kalita , IAS, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, Block-C, 2nd Floor, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006

Application may be send through mail also in mail ID: [email protected]

Prescribed format for application may be downloaded from the website:

https://aidcltd.assam.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is 12th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here