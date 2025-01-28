Guwahati: A youth from Gohpur in Assam has been reported missing in Andhra Pradesh.

He has been reported to be missing for nearly 10 days.

Niran Gowala from Chatrang Lalpani village in Assam’s Gohpur, has left his family in a state of distress.

Niran, who had travelled to Bangalore in search of employment, was last heard from on January 22, when he got off a train at Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

According to his family, Niran had informed them that he was getting off the train to have a meal, but his phone ran out of charge shortly after, and all attempts to contact him since then have been unsuccessful.

The family has filed a formal complaint at the Gohpur police station and has made an appeal for information regarding Niran’s whereabouts.

They have shared two contact numbers, 6900168764 and 8438572445, for anyone who may have information about Niran’s disappearance.