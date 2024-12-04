Mumbai: After nearly a week of suspense, the BJP have finally announced that senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra tomorrow (December 5).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His name was finalised by the core committee during a meeting on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assam: LJM stages protest over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Party senior leaders including Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Fadnavis were present in today’s BJP’s core committee meeting to take the decision.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the decision, it has also been reported that power-sharing will be based on a 6-1 formula.

Also Read: Assam CM invites PM Modi to major state events in 2025

Under the formula, the BJP might have 20-22 ministerial berths while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will have 12 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP will have 9-10 berths.

Further details will be updated.