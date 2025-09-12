Guwahati: A special court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old woman to seven years and six months in prison for filing a false gangrape and SC/ST atrocity case against two men, allegedly to settle a personal dispute.

Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi described the act as a deliberate misuse of protective legislation. The court imposed seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 2 lakh fine under Section 211 of the IPC, along with six months of simple imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 fine under Section 182 IPC. The sentences will run consecutively, totaling seven years and six months.

The court also directed that Rs 1,00,500 — half of the total fine — be paid as compensation to the two men wrongly accused. Rajesh Dev, who was jailed due to the false complaint, and the legal heir of Bhupendra Kumar, who passed away during the trial, will each receive Rs 50,250.

The woman, from Devkali village in Barabanki, had lodged an FIR on June 29, 2021, accusing two men of gangrape and caste-based harassment under the SC/ST Act.

Investigations revealed inconsistencies in her statements, and forensic reports and witness testimonies contradicted her claims. Police found that the complaint was allegedly filed out of spite following a previous consensual relationship with one of the accused.

The court emphasized preventing the misuse of protective laws and issued directives including the use of AI tools to track repetitive complaints and ensuring SC/ST compensation is released only after a chargesheet is filed. District magistrates were instructed to recover any compensation already disbursed to the complainant.