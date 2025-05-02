Imphal: As the ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis entered its two-year mark on May 3, 2025, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking shelter in different relief camps staged sit-in protests demanding that the Manipur government facilitate safe return to their ancestral homes.

The protestors held placards reading “Do not make us refugees in our home state”, “Arrange our stay in respective homes, and “We do not want to stay in fabricated houses,” etc.

A placard also reads, What is the use of implementing President’s rule in Manipur.

The protests held at the community hall of the pre-fabricated house located at Utlou Sajou Leikai in Bishnupur district were organised by the Peace Committee Kangleipak, Manipur.

At the siteline of the protest, a female IDP from Churachandpur district, namely RK Babita, said that unless the IDPs are residing/returning to their own homes and land, the government should not be claiming the situation is returning to normalcy in the state.

The Meitei people are in a state of besieged and their movements are restricted despite the central government’s announcement of free movement on the NHs in Manipur, Babita said.

She continued that she and other displaced people who fled from the Churachandpur district owing to the ethnic violence urged the government to make a meaningful arrangement for the peaceful co-existence of communities across the state.

The violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, cost the lives of over 260 people, and around 60,000 people were homeless. The displaced persons are taking shelter in different relief camps and prefabricated houses constructed by the government.