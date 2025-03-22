Manipur: Security forces arrested one PLA cadre for extortion

Imphal: Combine team of Central forces and Manipur police on Friday apprehended an alleged cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) at a hiding place in Imphal East of Manipur.

Official report stated that the combine team arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, namely, Laishram Romen Meitei (46) a resident of Uchol Makha Leikai, in an operation at Uchol Makha Leikai under Andro police station in Imphal East District in the case of extortion.

Security personnel seize a mobile phone and a wallet from his possesion, the report added.

Meanwhile, the PLA/RPF in a statement stated that the oufit has no relation with Ayekpam Abi (40) alias Rabi, Ayekpam Kumarjit (46), and Konjengbam Abinas (24) alias Ibungo.

A statement issued by its assistant publicity secretary Bangkim, clarified that that the trio whom the police and security forces folded as the undergrounds RPF/PLA are unrelated with outfit at all cost.

