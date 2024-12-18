Mizoram: Myanmar national held with four De Brazza's monkeys

Aizawl: A team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Forest Department rescued four De Brazza’s monkeys during a jointed operation in Champhai on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Assam Rifles, the monkeys were worth Rs 60 lakh in the international grey market.

They were from Zokhawthar in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The statement added, “Acting on intelligent inputs, Assam Rifles troopers launched an ambush in the area and intercepted a trafficker attempting to smuggle the exotic animals across the border.”

A 40-year-old Myanmar national identified as Lalchhanhim was arrested for smuggling the exotic animals, it said.

The statement added that both the accused and the rescued monkeys were handed over to the forest department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.