Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha rejected the Leader of Opposition’s (LoP) demand to review the recently approved state emblem.

Shortly after the Question Hour in the assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, Tripura Opposition leader criticized the newly approved state emblem, arguing that it does not reflect the state’s history, tradition, culture, and nature.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stated, “We did not have any state emblem until now. The state government sent a proposal, and the Government of India approved it as per convention. We thank them for the initiative. But a state emblem should represent the state’s history, culture, tradition, and nature. Artists, writers, and intellectuals must be consulted to ensure it is acceptable to everyone.”

Chaudhury added that intellectuals were urging Opposition MLAs to raise the issue in the House.

He also suggested that the emblem should feature elephants, in line with the state’s traditions, and proposed using green, reflecting Tripura’s rich greenery, instead of the saffron background used in the emblem.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In response, CM Saha explained that the government followed a proper procedure before finalizing the emblem.

“The council of ministers discussed the matter three times. Additionally, we sought help from experts. After exploring all options, we finalized the emblem, which depicts a map of Tripura with an orange background,” he said.

Earlier, Congress also voiced its concerns about the emblem.

“Typically, an emblem highlights a unique symbol related to the history, culture, and geography of the state. For example, the rhino represents Assam. But in Tripura, the state’s map has been made its emblem. I urge the government to review the decision and adopt a new emblem for the state,” state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said.