Europe remains a top destination for Indian tourists, students, and professionals. 29 European countries make up the Schengen Zone, which is on many travellers’ bucket lists. This region is so popular that there was a 29% rise in Schengen visa applications from India in 2024, with many applicants from tier-2 Indian cities. This proves that a Euro trip is no longer confined to people from metropolitan areas. But before boarding that flight to Paris, Rome, or Berlin, one crucial thing often goes compromised—Schengen travel insurance. Not only is it mandatory, but it can also be a financial and emotional safeguard abroad.

Understanding Schengen Travel Insurance

Indian tourists need a valid visa to visit Schengen zone, and the Schengen visa requirements have made it compulsory for all applicants to have this insurance. Anyone travelling to Schengen must be insured for medical expenses up to a minimum of EUR 30,000.

Schengen travel insurance is a specialised insurance product designed for people travelling to one or more Schengen countries, such as France, Germany or Spain. It covers all 29 countries of the Schengen zone, protecting travellers from a range of potential mishaps. It will cover:

Medical emergencies and hospitalisation

Emergency evacuation and repatriation

Trip interruptions or cancellations

Loss of passport or baggage

Personal liability to third parties

The policy must be valid in all Schengen countries for the duration of their stay. Without this coverage, your Schengen visa application may be rejected outright.

Why It’s Not Just a Formality

Many first-time visitors from India assume travel health insurance is just another bureaucratic step. But consider this: healthcare costs in Europe can be shockingly high. A simple fracture could lead to expenses running into thousands of euros. Without this policy, you or your family would have to cover these costs out of pocket.

Moreover, insurance offers peace of mind. From flight delays to lost baggage, these policies cover much more than just health issues. For students, professionals, or elderly tourists from tier 2 or tier 3 cities, having this coverage ensures that a medical emergency won’t derail their European journey or finances.

Benefits at a Glance

Mandatory for visa approval



Covers medical and non-medical emergencies



Offers 24/7 support in case of trouble abroad



Saves you from financial strain



Adds a layer of security, especially for elderly or solo travellers



Travel from non-metro Indian cities to Europe has surged in recent years due to academic programs, tourism, and business exchanges. Yet, accessibility still comes with challenges—long-distance flights, lesser-known airports, and unfamiliarity with visa norms.

Schengen insurance helps bridge that gap, offering safety and legitimacy for first-time and seasoned travellers alike. Whether you’re flying from Guwahati via Delhi or Kolkata to Frankfurt or Amsterdam, your journey deserves uninterrupted peace of mind.

How Travel Insurance Saved Ananya’s Day

Take the case of Ananya Das, a student from Tezpur, Assam, who travelled to France for a short-term summer course. Just a week into her stay, she contracted a severe case of food poisoning and had to be hospitalised.

The bill? EUR 2,800. Fortunately, her travel health insurance policy covered it all, including the medication and follow-up checkups.

“I can’t imagine how I would’ve managed without it,” she recalls. If not for the mandate, she would have had to arrange over INR 2.5 lakh in a foreign country with no support whatsoever.

Tips for Choosing the Right Schengen Insurance

There is no shortage of great travel insurance plans in India. However, all insurance policies are not created equal. When buying travel insurance, consider these key aspects:

Coverage Amount: Ensure that your policy covers at least EUR 30,000. The higher your coverage, the better.

Ensure that your policy covers at least EUR 30,000. The higher your coverage, the better. Geographical Coverage: Confirm that it applies to all 29 Schengen countries.

Confirm that it applies to all 29 Schengen countries. Add-Ons: Opt for enhanced coverage like adventure sports (if you plan to ski), personal accident, or pre-existing diseases cover if needed.

Opt for enhanced coverage like adventure sports (if you plan to ski), personal accident, or pre-existing diseases cover if needed. Claim Settlement Ratio: Choose travel insurers with a high claim settlement ratio and good reviews.

Choose travel insurers with a high claim settlement ratio and good reviews. Emergency Assistance: Look for 24/7 multilingual customer support, especially if you’re travelling alone.

How to Buy and Use Your Policy

Thankfully, almost all popular Indian insurers offer plans that meet Schengen visa insurance requirements. Buying this plan is straightforward:

Visit an insurer’s website or aggregator platform. Enter your trip dates and destination. Compare plans and premiums. Make a payment and download the insurance policy documents.

Submit this certificate along with your visa application. Make sure that it lists the exact coverage and matches your travel dates. In case of an emergency abroad, call the helpline provided in the policy documents and retain all receipts and records for claims.

Final Thoughts

Travelling to Europe can be a transformative experience, but preparation is key. Schengen travel insurance isn’t just a visa formality—it’s your safety net in a foreign land. For Indian travellers, especially those from India’s diverse regions, the right travel insurance policy ensures that your dream trip doesn’t turn into a financial nightmare. Invest in the right coverage, and travel smart.