The Tata Harrier has always been synonymous with road presence, space and go-anywhere intent. For 2025, Tata Motors electrifies that reputation with the Harrier EV – a thoroughly re-engineered, software-defined SUV that pairs zero-emission freedom with genuine off-road grit and an interior lifted straight out of the future. Below is a deep dive into what makes the Harrier EV a standout in India’s rapidly growing electric SUV segment.

Propulsion That Rewrites the Harrier Rulebook

At the heart of the Tata Harrier EV transformation lies a Quad-Wheel-Drive, dual-motor layout. One motor powers the front axle, the other the rear, and together they unleash 504 Nm of instantly available torque. Because that twist is delivered without any lag, the 0-to-100 km/h dash is dispatched in just 6.3 seconds – a figure almost unthinkable for a five-seat family SUV only a generation ago. Engage Boost Mode and the full wave of torque arrives in a single, seamless shove, making highway merges or hill climbs effortless and astonishingly quiet.

Six Terrain Modes

Quad-motor control is only half the story. Tata’s terrain-response suite lets you tailor power delivery, traction control and brake-based torque vectoring for six distinct settings:

Normal (balanced everyday response)

Rock Crawl (for slow, boulder-strewn ascents)

Mud Ruts (optimised slip for clay and slush)

Snow/Grass (gentle throttle maps for low-? surfaces)

Sand (keeps wheels spinning just enough to float)

Custom (save your own settings for throttle, regen and steering weight)

Add Off-Road Assist and the Harrier EV automatically modulates all four wheels for maximum bite when one or more lose contact – a trick long admired in expensive body-on-frame SUVs.

Multi-Drive Modes for Every Mood

Even on tarmac, versatility matters. Pick Eco to eke out maximum range on your Mumbai–Pune commute, City for relaxed pedal mapping, Sport for brisk two-lane overtakes, or Boost when you simply want to feel the motors pin you to the seat.



Rides Like it Looks – Confident and Composed

An independent, multi-link rear suspension with frequency-dependent damping means plush compliance on broken patches yet well-tied-down body control when you push harder. Thanks to the low-slung 75 kWh battery pack, the weight sits closer to the floor, dropping the centre of gravity and reducing roll. Translation: the Harrier EV corners flatter, soaks potholes better and stays arrow-straight on fast expressway sweepers.

Charging That Actually Respects Your Time

Plug the SUV into a 120 kW DC fast charger and 15 minutes later, you have about 250 km of extra range – enough for a Delhi–Chandigarh run or a weekend’s chores. Overnight top-ups at home happen via AC, but Tata’s expanding EZ Charge network means you are rarely more than a short detour from high-speed juice.

Acti.ev+ Architecture

Beyond motors and metal, the Harrier EV rides on Tata’s next-gen acti.ev+ platform, expressly designed to be a software-defined vehicle (SDV). The umbrella term here is t.idal – a stack of domain controllers orchestrating powertrain, infotainment, ADAS and cloud services. That foundation unlocks frequent over-the-air updates, meaning your SUV can learn new tricks, be it a smarter charging algorithm or an extra game for the rear passengers, long after you’ve taken delivery.

Step inside and the first thing you notice is the 36.9 cm (14.53-inch) cinematic infotainment screen tuned by Harman for crisp colours and ultra-low glare. The display is your window into Mappls Auto navigation, live traffic, energy flow diagrams and Arcade.ev, an onboard app suite offering video streaming, casual games and even productivity apps when you’re waiting at the charger.

Summon Mode

Forget inching in and out of tight parking spots. With Summon Mode, the Harrier EV creeps forward or backwards while you stand outside guiding it via the UWB-enabled key fob or smartphone app. Digital key sharing lets friends unlock or even start the car without handing over a physical fob, while a slim smart card in your wallet acts as a no-fuss backup.

Vision All Around, Safety All the Time

360° HD camera with Transparent View stitches a virtual under-car projection so you dodge hidden rocks.



Blind-Spot View Monitor beams side-camera feeds straight to the cluster when you indicate.



An HD rear-view mirror records continuously – valuable in the event of a bump.

Layered on top is a full ADAS suite powered by Mobileye EyeQ: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centring, Traffic-Sign-Aware Speed Assist, Auto Emergency Braking for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a dozen more acronyms that together reduce fatigue and sharpen reaction times. Should prevention fail, dual front, side, curtain, and driver knee airbags provide cushion from every angle.

Space, Luxury and Lounge-Grade Features

Dimensionally, the Harrier EV stretches 4,607 mm long and 2,132 mm wide, gifting it a muscular stance and a boot that accommodates 502 litres even before you flip the seats. Up front, a 6-way powered driver’s seat remembers three profiles, while the co-driver enjoys Boss Mode, sliding far ahead at the tap of a button to free leg-room for the rear bench. Rear sun-blinds, comfort headrests, cup-holders and a 65 W USB-C charger turn the second row into a mobile office or movie theatre. An inbuilt air purifier with AQI read-out keeps Delhi smog at bay.

Stay Connected and Power Your Campsite

iRA.ev lets you pre-cool the cabin, schedule charging during cheaper off-peak hours, or locate the vehicle on your smartwatch. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) tech converts the SUV into a 3 kW power bank: run lights at a hillside campsite, inflate a kayak or keep a food-truck blender whirring – all straight from the traction battery.

India’s EV adoption is no longer hamstrung by range anxiety or lack of performance. Tata Motors hasn’t just electrified the Harrier; it has future-proofed it, folding in software agility, over-the-air upgradability and a user experience that evolves long after the initial thrill of silent acceleration wears off.

Wrapping Up

From school runs to Ladakh escapades, boardroom commutes to backyard movie nights powered by V2L, the Tata Harrier EV is engineered to be as dynamic as the lives it will serve. With it, Tata signals a new chapter where Indian EV buyers no longer pick between range, ruggedness and sophistication – they simply get it all.