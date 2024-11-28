Personal branding is the hot topic on everyone’s lips, and for good reason. Is it necessary? Is it vain? Entrepreneurs might be wondering where personal branding fits into the wheel of developing a brand, company or business idea, especially with the rise in presence and influence of social media platforms, from Instagram to LinkedIn.

So, should you invest in personal branding? The answer is a resounding yes. A personal brand is a powerful tool that can build trust, differentiate you from the competition, and future-proof your career.

In this article, we’re explaining why personal branding is so important for entrepreneurs.

What Is Personal Branding?

Personal branding is the process of creating and maintaining a positive public perception of yourself as an individual. For the aspiring entrepreneur, a strong personal brand tells prospective clients what unique value only you can offer. It lays the foundation for lasting professional relationships by setting a strong first impression that sticks.

Where to start?

Many entrepreneurs utilise professional platforms like LinkedIn to cultivate their personal brand. These go-getters frequently post advice and opinions online to establish themselves as industry thought leaders. Some individuals even hire personal branding specialists to aid them.

You can turn any self-portrait into a LinkedIn-ready profile picture once you learn how to remove photo backgrounds. Set your picture against a clear black or white background to make yourself look professional and approachable. Think of this photo as the ‘front cover’ to your personal branding story. Pick a head-and-shoulders cropped picture in bright lighting without anyone else, or invest in a professional headshot.

Why Should You Invest In Personal Branding?

Trust and credibility are everything

People tend to trust individuals more than companies. By making yourself known, you invite people to hold you personally accountable for your company’s actions, demonstrating confidence in the quality of your efforts. Although risk accompanies such public personal branding, this risk will push you to hold your company or your work to the highest standards.

Personal branding also positions you as an authority in your field. Sharing your valuable expertise online can lead to a potential increase in leads, collaborations, and awareness of your business. A solid personal branding strategy can build credibility and inspire others to seek you out.

You’re a unique asset for your business

Competitors may offer a similar product or service, but they don’t have your personality or background story. Personal branding allows entrepreneurs to differentiate themselves in an oversaturated or undeveloped market, which is a key factor in business success.

Whether you love him or hate him, Elon Musk’s personal brand as a bold (and recently polarising) visionary contributed to Tesla’s unprecedented success. Thanks to Musk, the popularity of Tesla cars skyrocketed, even though past electric vehicles had failed to reach the mainstream. So, as you cultivate your personal brand, don’t just focus on what you know but on who you are. Inject your voice and personality into your posts, emails and videos to create a personal brand that is truly personal.

People want to know your values

Any PR or marketing professional will tell you that people crave authenticity. A personal brand doesn’t just tell people who you are – it’s a way to express your core values and vision for the future. Recent studies show that younger customers want to buy from companies whose values align with their own, often avoiding businesses with conflicting values. By cultivating your personal brand, you can clearly communicate your beliefs and more effectively attract clients and customers with whom your message resonates. This paves the way for brand loyalty and, by extension, repeat purchases.

You can future-proof your career

Even the greatest minds in history have faced stumbling blocks. However, as C.S. Lewis once said, “Failures are finger posts on the road to achievement.”

Your first business might fail, but that doesn’t mean your work as an entrepreneur is over. You can build a personal brand that endures, projecting strength and wisdom even in times of hardship. Once you are ready to start a business, your long-standing personal brand will have already helped you establish priceless connections with people who can join your team or support your endeavour.

Common Misconceptions About Personal Branding

Despite the obvious value of a personal brand, many people fail to cultivate one because they’re worried about appearing self-centred or feel they are not a big enough name.

Not true! The reality is that personal brands aren’t about boosting your ego but boosting your business… by adding value to the lives of your clients and connections. And anyone can do it – personal branding scales to your goals and audience. With small, consistent steps towards investment in your personal brand, you can grow your business as you get your name out there more and more, and develop a positive association to go with it.

Reflections On Personal Branding For Entrepreneurs

Why should you consider investing in personal branding? Because in today’s competitive business landscape, you can’t afford not to. Let’s recap the main reasons for entrepreneurs to invest in personal branding:

A personal brand brings both accountability and authority.

It makes you a more trustworthy figure in the industry.

A strong personal brand sets you apart from the competition.

It gives you a unique edge that can make all the difference.

It tells concerned or curious customers what you believe in.

It fosters loyalty in your brand and your entrepreneurial journey.

With all these incentives, why wouldn’t you consider investing in personal branding? It’s every entrepreneur’s best friend.