Applications are invited for recruitment of 89 vacant positions or career in AAI in 2024.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) in Eastern Region in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Fire Service)

No. of posts : 89

Scale of Pay : Rs. 31,000 -3%- Rs. 92,000/-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

a) 10th Pass + 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical / Automobile / Fire.

(OR)

b) 12th Pass (Regular Study)

Additional Criteria :

a) Valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License;

OR

b) Valid Medium Vehicle License issued at least one year before the date of advertisement i.e.01/11/2024.

OR

c) Valid Light Motor Vehicle License (LMV) issued at least two years before the date of advertisement i.e. 01/11/2024.

Age Limit :

The candidates’ Age shall be 18 to 30 years as on 01/11/2024 and the upper age limit is relaxable as follows:

i. 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as on 01/11/2024.

ii. 5 years for SC/ST as on 01/11/2024.

iii. Age, Qualification, Experience etc. shall be reckoned as on 01/11/2024.

Also Read : 5 fun things to do with your kids in the holiday season of Christmas

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/

Opening date for On-line Registration : 30/12/2024

Last date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit card/UPI/Net Banking etc. (Payment of application Fee through PayU) : 28/01/2025

Application Fees :

Application fee of ? 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) (Including GST) to be paid by the candidates belonging to UR. OBC, EWS category.

Women/SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen candidates and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 gets exemption from payment of application fee.

Airports Authority of India will accept fee through online net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI only. Fee submitted by any other mode is not acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here