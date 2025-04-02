Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant posts or career in ALIMCO in 2025.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of WEB PORTAL SUPPORT, HARDWARE & NETWORK ENGINEER, AI ENGINEER / DATA SCIENTIST, SAP (MM), SAP (SD), SAP (Basis), SAP (HCM), SAP (FICO), SAP (PP & QM), SAP (PM), SAP (ABAP) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts:

Web Portal Support

Hardware & Network Engineer

AI Engineer / Data Scientist

SAP MM (Material Management)

SAP SD (Sales and Distribution)

SAP Basis

SAP HCM (Human Capital Management)

SAP FICO (Financial Accounting and Controlling)

SAP PP & QM (Production Planning and Quality Management)

SAP PM (Plant Maintenance)

SAP ABAP (Advanced Business Application Programming)

No. of posts :

Web Portal Support : 1

Hardware & Network Engineer : 1

AI Engineer / Data Scientist : 1

SAP MM (Material Management) : 1

SAP SD (Sales and Distribution) : 1

SAP Basis : 1

SAP HCM (Human Capital Management) : 1

SAP FICO (Financial Accounting and Controlling) : 1

SAP PP & QM (Production Planning and Quality Management) : 1

SAP PM (Plant Maintenance) : 1

SAP ABAP (Advanced Business Application Programming) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Web Portal Support : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Should be Experience in Web development minimum 01 year.

Hardware & Network Engineer : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/Institute. Or Full time Master of Computer Applications with a minimum 55% mark from a Govt. recognized University/Institution. A minimum 05 years post qualification experience in relevant IT field preferably in Manufacturing Sector

AI Engineer / Data Scientist : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, AI, or a related field with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. At least 5 Years of experience in AI/ML engineering, with a strong focus on applications related to manufacturing industry

SAP MM (Material Management) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/Institute. Should be Experience in SAP MM minimum 05 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SAP SD (Sales and Distribution) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Should be Minimum 06 years of experience in SAP SD.

SAP Basis : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Should be Minimum 08 years of experience in SAP Basis

SAP HCM (Human Capital Management) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Should be Minimum 04 years of experience in SAP HCM

SAP FICO (Financial Accounting and Controlling) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Or CMA or CA from a government recognized Institute. Should be Minimum 06 years of experience in SAP FICO

SAP PP & QM (Production Planning and Quality Management) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University / Institute. Should be Minimum 05 years of experience in SAP PP & QM

SAP PM (Plant Maintenance) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Should be Minimum 05 years of experience in SAP PM.

SAP ABAP (Advanced Business Application Programming) : Bachelor of Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a government recognized University/ Institute. Should be Minimum 08 years of experience on Core ABAP specially in ABAP on S4 HANA landscape

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 15th April 2025 to 17th April 2025. Reporting time is 9:30 to 10 AM. The venue is in ALIMCO Regional Marketing Centre, New Delhi D-002, Tower-D, Ground Floor, NBCC World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar New Delhi – 110055

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates along with duly filled in application in the prescribed proforma (annexed herewith) may report for walk-in interview. Production of documents in original alongwith self attested copies there of by the candidates is mandatory at the time of walk-in interview