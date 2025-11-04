Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Andrew Yule & Company in 2025.

Andrew Yule & Company is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Manager / Manager on Permanent roll in the Electrical Operations (Chennai) of the Company in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager / Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Domain wise vacancies :

Business Development : 1

Sales & Marketing : 1

Qualification : Degree in Electrical or Electrical’s allied field/stream. Preference shall be given to

people with additional management qualification.

Experience : Minimum 7 years /10 years Post Qualification Experience in the relevant field/job.

Job Roles :

Dy. Manager/Manager (Business Development) E3/E4 :

Ensure sufficient order booking for Power Transformers. Work closely with sales, tendering, and engineering teams to shape winning strategies. Identify and develop new business / markets / client. Evaluate and enter new segments (e.g., Industries, real estate, renewables etc.) for expanding the transformer business. Generate and validate leads through networking, exhibitions, and digital channels and conversion to order. Track upcoming tenders, EPC projects, utility investments, and private sector developments. Monitor market trends, policy changes, and competitor activities. Provide inputs for pricing,

positioning, and product customization.

Dy. Manager/Manager (Commercial – Sales & Marketing E3/E4 :

Will be responsible for driving sales, developing market opportunities and ensuring effective

commercial operations. The role involves managing customer relationships, tendering & bidding

processes, contract negotiation, order execution support and ensuring compliance with company

policies and statutory norms. To identify and develop new business opportunities in the market. Manage the entire tendering process, including bid preparation, submission and follow-ups. Negotiate contracts, commercial terms and payment conditions with clients. Build and maintain strong relationships with utilities, EPC contractors, consultants and etc. Monitor market trends, competitor activities and pricing strategies. Achieve sales targets and contribute to business growth.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online through the link given in the website www.andrewyule.com on or before November 24, 2025 by 12 midnight.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2