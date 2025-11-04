Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Andrew Yule & Company in 2025.
Andrew Yule & Company is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Manager / Manager on Permanent roll in the Electrical Operations (Chennai) of the Company in 2025.
Name of post : Deputy Manager / Manager (Electrical)
No. of posts : 2
Domain wise vacancies :
- Business Development : 1
- Sales & Marketing : 1
Qualification : Degree in Electrical or Electrical’s allied field/stream. Preference shall be given to
people with additional management qualification.
Experience : Minimum 7 years /10 years Post Qualification Experience in the relevant field/job.
Job Roles :
Dy. Manager/Manager (Business Development) E3/E4 :
- Ensure sufficient order booking for Power Transformers.
- Work closely with sales, tendering, and engineering teams to shape winning strategies.
- Identify and develop new business / markets / client. Evaluate and enter new segments (e.g., Industries, real estate, renewables etc.) for expanding the transformer business.
- Generate and validate leads through networking, exhibitions, and digital channels and conversion to order.
- Track upcoming tenders, EPC projects, utility investments, and private sector developments.
- Monitor market trends, policy changes, and competitor activities. Provide inputs for pricing,
positioning, and product customization.
Dy. Manager/Manager (Commercial – Sales & Marketing E3/E4 :
- Will be responsible for driving sales, developing market opportunities and ensuring effective
commercial operations. The role involves managing customer relationships, tendering & bidding
processes, contract negotiation, order execution support and ensuring compliance with company
policies and statutory norms.
- To identify and develop new business opportunities in the market.
- Manage the entire tendering process, including bid preparation, submission and follow-ups.
- Negotiate contracts, commercial terms and payment conditions with clients.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with utilities, EPC contractors, consultants and etc.
- Monitor market trends, competitor activities and pricing strategies.
- Achieve sales targets and contribute to business growth.
How to apply :
Interested candidates may apply online through the link given in the website www.andrewyule.com on or before November 24, 2025 by 12 midnight.