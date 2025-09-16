Applications are invited for recruitment of 44 vacant positions or career in ARIES Nainital in 2025.

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of administrative and technical posts or career in 2025. Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital is an autonomous Institute under Department of Science of Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of posts :

Laboratory Assistant Junior Engineering Assistant Junior Scientific Assistant Engineering Assistant Scientific Assistant (Library) Senior Scientific Assistant Senior Scientific Associate Lower Division Clerk Upper Division Clerk Accounts Assistant Administrative Assistant Junior Officer Personal Assistant Driver Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts :

Laboratory Assistant : 1 Junior Engineering Assistant : 7 Junior Scientific Assistant : 3 Engineering Assistant : 6 Scientific Assistant (Library) : 2 Senior Scientific Assistant : 4 Senior Scientific Associate : 2 Lower Division Clerk : 1 Upper Division Clerk : 1 Accounts Assistant : 2 Administrative Assistant : 2 Junior Officer : 4 Personal Assistant : 1 Driver : 1 Multi-Tasking Staff : 7

Eligibility Criteria : As per ARIES norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://aries.res.in/admin-and-technical-posts-2025

The candidates need to Submit the complete filled form in online mode only by the last date 17.10.2025, up to 11:59 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here