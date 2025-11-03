Applications are invited for recruitment of 77 vacant positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of non-teaching professionals in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

Master’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade in the CGPA/Grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 points scale from a recognised University / Institute.

Experience:

(i) At least 09 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of 6000/- (Level 10th of 7th CPC) or above with 3 years’ experience in educational administration

OR

(ii) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other Institutions of higher education

OR

(iii) 05 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or equivalent post in GP of Rs.5400/- (Level 10 of 7th CPC) and above

Name of post : Sports Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from recognized University

Experience : At least 03 years’ experience in conducting sports events.

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

i. Intermediate ( 10+2 with Science) or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the Nursing council with 3 years course in General Nursing and Mid-wifery with at least 55% marks from a recognized Board / Institute

ii. Registered as A-grade Nurse with Nursing Council.

iii. At least 03 years of relevant experience in a hospital

Name of post : Laboratory / Tech Assistant

No. of posts : 36

Educational Qualification :

i. A Bachelors Degree (four years) in Engineering or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with two year relevant experience.

OR

Three years Diploma in Engineering/applied Science or equivalent in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute with three years relevant experience.

ii. Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications, M.S. Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent.

Name of post : Computer Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Degree in Computer Science & Engineering with 3 years experience

Name of post : Stenographer -III

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with stenography speed having 80 w.p.m. and 40 w.p.m. in typing respectively with knowledge of computer application

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 6

Educational Qualification : Class X pass with ITI / NTC in relevant trade with 2 years experience

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 17

Educational Qualification :

Class X pass with ITI / NTC in the relevant trade or Class-XI (Science) Passed with atleast 02 years’ experience in the relevant department. In case of Physics and Chemistry the Educational Qualification would be Xth Pass with any ITI/NTC

Name of post : Sorter

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Higher Secondary (12th standard) or its equivalent from a recognized board

Name of post : Classifier / Cataloguer

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

i. BLib from a recognized University/ Institution.

ii. Two years’ experience in acquisition of books, periodicals and documentary works in a library of an Institute or other Library of Standing.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 6

Educational Qualification : 10+2 pass or equivalent from a recognised Board with typing speed 30 w.p.m. with knowledge of computer application.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification :

(i) Possession of a valid driving license for motor cars:

(ii) Knowledge of motor mechanism (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle):

(iii) Experience of driving a motor car for at least 3 years.

(iv) Pass in Class – X.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed applications accompanied with all relevant documents and a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 200/- for SC/ST and Rs. 500/- for others drawn in favour of Director, NERIST and payable at SBI Nirjuli (Code No.18744) Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The applications should reach the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN -791109, Arunachal Pradesh by Registered/Speed Post only superscribing the envelope as “Application for the post of …..”

Last Date of receipt of completed application is 24.12.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here