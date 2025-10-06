Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in TRIHMS Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of MTS for short term ICMR project “Prevalence of Thalassemia and Glucose-6 Phosphate (G-6-PD) Deficiency among the selected autochthonous population of North East India” in 2025. Appointment in project will be on contract basis for the duration of the project. However, contract may get extension on yearly basis or till the project sees completion, whichever is earlier, subject to performance evaluation by Project Investigator.

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15800/- per month

Qualification : High School or equivalent

Upper age limit : 25 years

Job Roles : The MTS will support the field team and help in cleaning and maintaining the laboratory glass wares and plastic wares. The MTS will also support with other activities related to the project.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 17th October 2025 in Department of Pathology,2rd floor, Administrative block, TRIHMS, Naharlagun

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their applications along with relevant documents to the Office, Department of Pathology, 2nd floor, Administrative Block, TRIHMS, Naharlagun-791110

Last date for receiving of application: 10/10/2025 till 3 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here