Arunachal Jobs 2025 TRIHMS Naharlagun Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in TRIHMS Naharlagun Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist-B, Laboratory Technician and Laboratory Assistant cum Data Entry Operator in Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 56000+HRA per month

Qualification

For Medical: MBBS or equivalent Degree recognised by MCI/NMC

or

For Non-Medical: First class master-degree from a recognized University in any of the following subjects – Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Human Genetics, Microbiology &

Immunology with atleast 3 years’ experience in research & development in the relevant areas.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000+HRA per month

Qualification :

M.Sc (MLT) or B.Sc (MLT) with 2 years’ experience or Diploma (MLT) with 5 years of experience.

Or

First class M.Sc. degree in life sciences / Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology or related subject or equivalent degree from a recognized University with minimum 1 year of working experience in a clinical/ research laboratory and working knowledge of molecular biology equipment.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant cum Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000 per month

Qualification : B.Sc. degree from a recognized university with 1 year’s relevant experience as

Laboratory Assistant cum Data Entry Operator in clinical/research laboratory in reputed institution.

Upper Age Limit : 25 years

How to apply :

The candidate shall have to submit duly filled up application form along with self-attested copies of all testimonials/certificates in support of education qualification, age and experience along with 03 numbers of self-attested colored passport sized latest photographs in an envelope super scribing the name of post applied for on it. For the post of Scientist-B, it is also mandatory to submit a project proposal with research protocol enabling utilization of MRU facilities.

Applications must reach the Office of the Nodal Officer, MRU, 3rd Floor, Research Building Near Gate 3, TRIHMS from 03.11.2025 to 20.11.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here