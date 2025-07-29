Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Agricultural Extension

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. M.Sc. in Agricultural Extension/Extension Education with a minimum of 55% mark (or equivalent grade in a point -scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited India/Foreign University.

2. Candidates must clear the ICAR-National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET.

3. Candidates who got PhD and shall get exemption from the requirement of ICAR -National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET.

4. Candidates with PhD/NET and teaching experience shall get preference

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to Maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 01.08.2025 from 10: 30 am onwards. The venue is in the Chamber of Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Science, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview on the date and time mentioned above

along with the bio-data stating qualifications, experience, specialization etc. with originals of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here