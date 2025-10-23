Assam Career 2025 Adarsha Vidyalaya Sidli Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Adarsha Vidyalaya Sidli Assam in 2025.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sidli Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Grade-IV Staff in 2025.

Name of post : Grade-IV Staff

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Higher Secondary pass

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 8000/- (Fixed) with 3% Annual Increment

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18(eighteen) years and not more than 45 (forty-five) years of age as on 1st January 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form along with Bio-data and self-attested photocopies of Caste Certificate, Educational Qualification Certificates, Experience Certificate (if any), Employment Registration Card and one recent passport size photograph

The applications must reach the Office of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sidli Chirang Dologaon, Chirang (Sidli Sub-Division) up to 31st October 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here