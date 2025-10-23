Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support – III – 1 post, purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “An Implementation Research study to strengthen DIGItal Technologies for optimizing the continuum of CARE for Diabetes and Hypertension Management in the Public Healthcare System in India – DIGI-CARE: An Implementation Research Study”, sanctioned to Dr Purabi Phukan, Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine, AlIMS, Guwahati781101, as Principal Investigator under ICMR NHRP funding

Name of post : Project Technical Support – III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Minimum 3 years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a Recognized University/ Institution +

Minimum 1 year post qualification experience in accountancy + documentation work + administrative task + Working Knowledge of Computer (MS Office)

Emoluments : Rs. 33,600/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years on the date of the walk- in interview/written test.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience via email to [email protected] (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above).

Application should reach the above mail id on or before 01-11-2025 by 5PM.

Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Office Assistant DIGICARE AIIMS Guwahati).”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here