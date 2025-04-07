Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounts based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accounts Officer on regular and direct recruitment basis in 2025. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, an Autonomous Institute of National Importance, is one of the new AIIMS and apex healthcare Institute being established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) with the aim of correcting regional imbalance in quality tertiary level healthcare in the country and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate, postgraduate and higher medical education and training.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Graduate in Commerce with at least 55% in aggregate

Experience: 3 years’ experience in Supervisory capacity in Govt. Organization.

Desirable: Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant or MBA (Finance)

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-10

Age Limit : Between 21-35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the AIIMS, Guwahati official

website i.e. https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in

Applicants must also send the hard copy of applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Asst. Administrative Officer (i/c), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Changsari, Assam – 781101

Last date of Online application is 5th May 2025

Last date of receipt of the hard copies of online Applications, duly signed, along with self-attested copies of relevant documents is 20th May 2025

Application Fees :

i. For Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs.1500/-

ii. For SC/ST/PWD /Woman candidates, there is exemption of application fees

iii. The candidates should pay the prescribed application fee online by clicking the link provided in the website..

iv. Application fee once remitted is non-refundable under any circumstances

