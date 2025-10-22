Applications are invited for 22 vacant positions or career in Army Public School Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of teaching, non-teaching & Admin staff and Group-D casual staff in 2025.

Name of post : Balvatika (Mother Teacher)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Graduation with min 50 % from recognized Institution/ University.

b) Diploma of min 2 years duration in Nursery Teacher Edn/Pre School Education/ Early Childhood

Education Pgme (D.E.C Ed) of min two yrs duration or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE recognized institution.

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen).Computer literate.

(b) Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).

(c) Basic knowledge of accounting.

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience. A female Paramedic shall be preferred.

Name of post : Adm Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduate in case of civilian or fifteen years of service in case of ESM who should be physically fit

to undertake strenuous job of running errand.

(b) Working knowledge of computers and basic financial matters.

(c) Good communication skills in English and Hindi.

(d) Minimum 5 years of experience in administration preferably in an academic institution and ability and willingness for liaison work with various Govt./Non-Govt organization.

(e) JCO or equivalent.

(f) Medically Fit.

Name of post : Watchman

No. of posts : 9

Eligibility Criteria :

Minimum educational qualification: Matriculation (10th pass) or equivalent. For Ex?Servicemen: some flexibility or preference (e.g., “Ex-Serviceman with 10 years service”). Age limit: e.g., fresh candidates up to 40 years; experienced/ESM up to 57 years. Medical/physical fitness certificate required. Experience: Preferably minimum 5 years experience in Security/ Guards duty. Duties would include guarding, watch & ward, security of school premises, shift duty etc. If selected during interview, an Antecedent Verification / Police Report or at least a clearance showing no adverse criminal record or pending case will be required before joining the duty

Name of post : Group D staff

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification:- Minimum qualification should be Class 10th pass

Medical:- Medically Fit

Age-For Fresh Candidate- Not more than 40yrs, as on 01 April 2023

For Experienced candidates – Not more than 57 yrs.

Experience:-Candidates with minimum five years work experience in any Govt/Pvt Institute as Group-D Employee shall be preferred.

Name of post : Gardener

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification:- Minimum qualification should be Class 10th pass

Medical:- Medically Fit

Age-For Fresh Candidate- Not more than 40 yrs, as on 01 April 2025

For Experienced candidates – Not more than 57 yrs.

Experience:- Candidates with minimum five years work experience in any Govt/Pvt Institute as Group-D Employee are desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications duly completed along with all the testimonials and payment of Rs 250/- through Demand Draft directly to Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O – Charaibahi, Dist – Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 758616.

Last date for submission of application is 02 Nov 2025 by 1400 hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here