Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various medical and non-medical professionals in Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant ‘D’ (Medical Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience: 01 year post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology in a teaching hospital.

Name of post : Consultant ‘E’ (Nuclear Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: M.D./ D.N.B. (Nuclear Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Nuclear Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience: 3 years post M.D./D.N.B. experience in Nuclear Medicine in a Teaching Hospital.

Name of post : Consultant ‘E’ (Radio-Diagnosis)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiology / Radio-diagnosis) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience: 3 years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiodiagnosis in a teaching hospital.

Name of post : Consultant ‘E’ (Radiation Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiation Oncology/ Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience: 3 years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiation Oncology in a teaching hospital or cancer centre

Name of post : Consultant ‘E’ (Medical Oncology) (Adult Haematolymphoid)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology / Clinical Hematology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Name of post : Consultant ‘E’ (Plastic Surgery)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Plastic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience: Minimum 1 year experience in Onco-reconstruction and Microvascular Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch.

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Nuclear Medicine)(Radiation Safety Officer Level-III)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: M.Sc. plus D.M.R.I.T. / P.G.D.F.I.T. or M.Sc. Nuclear Medicine. Must passed the RSO II & RSO III (high dose therapy) exam of RPAD / AERB.

Essential Experience: Minimum of 7 years of experience post PGDFIT / DMRIT / M.Sc. Nuclear Medicine in Clinical Nuclear Medicine Department. If at the time of PGDFIT/ DMRIT, the candidate was possessing only B.Sc. degree, the experience required post M.Sc. degree will be minimum 7 years in Clinical Nuclear Medicine Department.(experience prior to M.Sc. degree will not be considered). Certificate of RSO level III (high dose therapy) of Nuclear Medicine is MANDATORY.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radiation Oncology)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualifications: B.Sc.(Physics) with minimum 50% marks and Post Graduate Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology from recognized institute / university approved by AERB OR B.Sc (Radiotherapy Technology) – 3/4 years course from a recognized institute / university approved by AERB

Essential Experience:

For B.Sc.(Physics) and PG Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology : Minimum 01 year experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology

For B.Sc (Radiotherapy Technology) : 3 years’ experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology.

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: 10th Std plus ITI (Electrician) with 2 year full time course from Government recognized Institute.

Essential Experience: 3 years’ experience after ITI OR 2 years’ experience after ITI plus NCTVT in electrical maintenance works in Industry / Commercial establishments / Hospitals.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/

Last date for online application is 14.11.2025 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here