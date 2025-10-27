Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in the project entitled, “SWASTHA – Smart Wearable Advanced nano Sensing Technologies in Healthcare ASICs” at Centre for Nanotechnology in 2025.

Name of post : SRF (Direct)

No. of posts : 9

Eligibility Criteria :

Post Graduate in basic Science or Graduate/ Post Graduate in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test- CSIR UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.+2 yrs of research Exp.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : PhD degree Or Master’s degree in Science + 6 yrs exp.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : PhD degree Or Masters degree in Engineering +3 yrs exp. Or Bachelors degree in Engineering +6 yrs exp.

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Masters degree in Science Or Bachelors degree in Science + 4 yrs exp.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s degree Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 3 yrs exp. Or MCA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st October 2025 (Friday) at 10:00 AM in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, Assam. Reporting Time: 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E- mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately. Advance copy of CV may be sent to the Principal Investigator at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here