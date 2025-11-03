Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam in 2025.

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Tutor/ Demonstrator in 2025.

Name of post : Tutor / Demonstrator

No. of posts : 15

Department wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 3

Physiology: 2

Biochemistry : 2

Pharmacology : 2

Pathology : 2

Microbiology : 2

FMT : 1

Community Medicine : 1

Pay : Fixed Basic Pay of Rs. 56,100/- (Level 10) + Other Allowances

Age Limit : For Tutor/ Demonstrator: Not exceeding 45 years as on the date of Document verification & Interview.

Qualification & Experience: As per NMC guidelines as stipulated in Gazette Notification No. CG-DL-E-05072025-264399 dated 30.06.2025. For details, candidates can search the cited Notification No. or explore the link below. ( https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/264399.pdf )

Accordingly, all eligible medical candidates with requisite qualification and experience can apply for the appropriate faculty/ Senior Resident/ Tutor/ Demonstrator posts in broad specialties.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th November 2025. Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am. Venue is in Chamber of the Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022.

How to apply :

All eligible and interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy as per schedule of “Walk-in-interview” on the date & time mentioned against their respective specialty. Outstation candidates can send their self-attested dossiers via email to [email protected].

Documents Required: –

Age Proof (Class 10th certificate/Birth certificate) MBBS Certificate. PG Degree/ Diploma Certificate. MCI/SMC Registration Certificate with MD/MS/DNB qualification. M.Sc Certificate (For Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry & Statistics) with PhD degree (if required). BCME & BCBR Certificate, wherever necessary. Two Recent Passport size Photographs. Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC & I&A Certificate for EWS candidates. OBC candidates are required to submit latest OBC Certificate as per Central Govt. Proforma, not more than One year old from the date of interview. (No relaxation/reservation would be applicable to SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidate applying for unreserved vacancies). Persons with Disability have to submit PWD Certificate for getting reservation as per GoI Rules. No Objection Certificate from present employer, if applicable. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the interview without NOC from his employer (Also applicable for Doctors under Bond). Experience Certificate, wherever applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here