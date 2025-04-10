Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Resident Doctors (three years tenure) in 2025. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) was initially set up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum under the British Government in April, 1876. Being the premier tertiary care psychiatric institute in the NE region, the hospital was upgraded to a regional institute with the objective of providing better mental health care and developing manpower in the region. The Institute was thereafter rechristened as “Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.”On June 1, 2007, the Institute was taken over by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctors

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 10

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution/University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or State Council.

Scale of Pay: Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of 67,700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a Walk-in-interview on 29.04.2025. Time is from 10.30 a.m. onwards. The venue is in the MS, Conference Hall Administrative Building, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview along with copies of the following documents duly self attested along with the Bio-data-

i. Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

ii. Certificate of SC/ST/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate current financial year from the competent authority if applicable.

iii. MBBS passed Certificate

iv. MBBS Marksheets

v. MBBS Attempt certificate

vi. MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

vii. MD/ DNB/ Diploma passed certificate

viii. Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/DNB/Diploma

ix. NOC from the present employer (if employed)

x. Experience Certificate (if applicable)

xi. Residence Certificate issued by competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here