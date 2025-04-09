Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Computer Programmer, Nurse and Driver in 2025.

Name of post : Computer Programmer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Candidate should be B.E./B.TECH./ M.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./B.C.S.) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University with at least 55% marks aggregate marks.

2. Must have very good practical knowledge of VB/VB.NET, ASP/ASP.NET, Crystal Reports and R.D.B.M.S. with about 1 year of actual programming experience.

3. Working knowledge of S/400, DB2 is advantageous.

4. Familiarity with Web Technology/Web Designing / Web Security & hands on knowledge of HTML/ DHTML, Java Script, Photoshop, Flash will be preferred.

5. Persons having experience in Designing/Developing Hospital Management System will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 35000/- Per Month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in service candidates of TMC

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 22

Qualification :

1. GNM (General Nursing Midwifery)

2. B. Sc. / M. Sc. Nursing / Diploma in Oncology Nursing

Salary : Rs. 31000/- to Rs. 33000/- Per Month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in service candidates of TMC

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Minimum 10th pass, License of driving, LMV , HMV with batches

Salary : Rs. 16300/- to Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in service candidates of TMC

How to apply :

Interested Candidates can send their updated CVs with documents at [email protected]

Alternatively they can submit their documents at our Site Office Located at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Weekdays), 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays

LAST DATE FOR SUBMITTING ONLINE AND OFFLINE APPLICATION 12/04/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here