RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Technical Assistants in Assam and other locations in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 600

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 465

Electrical : 27

S&T : 8

Mechanical : 65

Metallurgy : 13

Chemical : 11

Eligibility Criteria :

Full time Diploma in relevant branch of engineering / BSc in Chemistry

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 12.11.2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 100/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here