Applications are invited for recruitment of 75 vacant posts or career in Numaligarh Refinery Assam in 2025.

Numaligarh Refinery Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentice in 2025.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 75

Discipline wise vacancies :

GIS Apprentice : 1

Diploma in Mechanical Engg. Apprentice : 1

Diploma in Instrumentation Engg. Apprentice : 2

Diploma in Electrical Engg. Apprentice : 3

Diploma in Civil Engg. Apprentice : 6

Diploma in Chemical Engg. Apprentice : 3

ITI-Electrician Apprentice : 1

ITI-Plumber Apprentice : 4

ITI – Fitter Apprentice : 2

ITI- Carpenter Apprentice : 4

Food & Beverage Service Apprentice : 2

Back Office Apprentice : 15

Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Apprentice : 3

Legal Apprentice : 3

MCA/BCA/ B.Sc -IT Apprentice : 7

MBA – HR Apprentice : 12

MBA- Marketing Apprentice : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

GIS Apprentice : Graduate with certification in Geographic Information System (GIS)

Diploma in Mechanical Engg. Apprentice : Minimum 2nd class full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Diploma in Instrumentation Engg. Apprentice : Min. 2nd class full time Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering or combination of Instrumentation Engg. from Govt. Institute/ University

Diploma in Electrical Engg. Apprentice : Min. 2nd class full time Diploma in Electrical

Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Diploma in Civil Engg. Apprentice : Min. 2nd class full time Diploma in Civil Engineering

from Govt. recognized Institute/University

Diploma in Chemical Engg. Apprentice : Min. 2nd class full time Diploma in Chemical

Engineering from Govt. recognized Institution.

ITI-Electrician Apprentice : Min. 10th passed, ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrical Trade (2 years regular course from Govt. recognized Institute/University).

ITI-Plumber Apprentice : Min.10th passed, ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Plumber Trade (2 years regular course from Govt. recognized Institute/University).

ITI – Fitter Apprentice : Min. 10th passed, ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter Trade (2 years regular course from Govt. recognized Institute/University)

ITI- Carpenter Apprentice : Min. 10th passed, ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Carpenter Trade from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Food & Beverage Service Apprentice : Degree or Diploma in Hotel Management/ Hospitality

Management with min 40% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Back Office Apprentice : Graduate in Commerce or Arts with min. 40% in aggregate from Govt.

recognized Institution. Graduate with Honours in Economics with min. 40% in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Apprentice : B.Sc. with Chemistry as a subject with min 40% in

aggregate from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Legal Apprentice : Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Govt. recognized Institute/University

MCA/BCA/ B.Sc -IT Apprentice : MCA / BCA / B.Sc.-IT with min 40% in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institute/University.

MBA – HR Apprentice : MBA / PGDM with specialization in HR / HRM from Govt. recognized

University / Institution.

MBA- Marketing Apprentice : MBA / PGDM with specialization in Marketing from Govt. recognized

University/ Institution.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates can apply through Online mode for which Online Application Form will be available up to 23:59 hours of 17.11.2025 in NRL website www.nrl.co.in > Career> Online Application for Apprentice Trainee

Candidates must register as an Apprentice in the following Govt. website before applying for Apprenticeship Training-

Degree / ITI : https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Engineering Diploma : https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

Filling up of Apprenticeship Registration number is mandatory while filling online application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here