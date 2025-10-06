Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in 2025 purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “Targeting inflammation associated long non-coding RNAs for the chemosensitization and radiosensitization of oral cancer” sanctioned for up to 3 years from Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India (No 54/14/2025-BRNS/395, dated 25.08.2025), under Dr. Subash Chandra Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Biochemistry. The project is sanctioned up to three years. The appointment will be on temporary basis for a period of one year. Based on the performance in first year, the appointment could be extended till the end of the project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Postgraduate degree (with minimum 55% marks) including the integrated PG degrees in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/Biological Sciences or a related discipline.

Desirable qualifications:

1) Working experience with mammalian cell culture, molecular and cell biology techniques, cancer biology for a minimum period of 6 months

2) Proof of having qualified a national level examination conducted by recognized government agencies such as CSIR, UGC, ICMR, DBT, GATE, or INSPIRE.

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month for the first two years and Rs. 42,000/- per month in the third year

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may apply on the attached proforma.

Candidates must email their filled-up application form along with required documents to [email protected] or [email protected].

Candidates must email the following list of documents along with the application form (Self -attested):

i. Filled-up application form.

ii. Certificate in proof of date of birth.

iii. Marksheet and certificate of 10th class.

iv. Marksheet and certificate of 12th class.

v. Marksheet and passing certificates of graduation course.

vi. Marksheet and passing certificates of postgraduation course.

vii. Certificate in proof of other qualified examinations such as CSIR, UGC, ICMR, DBT, INSPIRE (if applicable)

viii. Marksheet and certificate of any other degree.

ix. Certificates in proof of research experience, if any.

x. 1st page of Research Papers, if any (maximum 5).

xi. Self-attested copy of Govt issued identity card (Adhaar/PAN/Voter ID/Passport)

xii. No Objection Certificate from the current employer (if working in government service).

Applicants must email all documents as a single PDF file.

Applicants must mention the subject of the e-mail as “Name of the Applicant – Biochemistry – Junior Research Fellow – BRNS. “

Last date for submission of applications is 13th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here