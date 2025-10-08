Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accountant and Office Attendant in the project entitled “Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) Operations Support” at the Dept. of Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) in 2025.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Finance or related field; experience in accounts handling preferred.

Salary : Rs. 89,000/- per month

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Class 10 pass; experience in office support preferred.

Salary : Rs. 10,450/- per month + HRA

Also Read : 10 beautiful Karwa Chauth 2025 wishes for your life partner

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 15th October, 2025 at [email protected]

The candidates who are already under employment at Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization, etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer at the time of joining failing which the candidate isn’t considerable to join the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here