Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Project Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or M.Sc in CS/IT or MCA with 60% Marks. Sound knowledge and hands on experience of programming in JSP, JAVA, JavaScript, AJAX, JQuery, UI Design and MySQL

How to apply :

Applicants must fill their on-line application by going through the link https://online.iitg.ac.in/autorecruit

Last date for submission of applications is 4th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here