Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant and Junior Consultant in 2025 in the project entitled “Study on Solarization potential of Rural Feeders in Assam” at the School of Agro and Rural Technology in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant- Project Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA with at least ten years experience in the relevant field and project documentation

Name of post : Consultant- Electricals

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Tech in Electrical Engineering with at least three years experience in the

relevant field.

Name of post : Junior Consultant-Project Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any Graduate with at least three years experience in the relevant field.

Name of post : Junior Consultant-Visualization & Documentation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any Graduate with at least three years experience in the relevant field.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates should send their detailed CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents in advance latest by 5:00 PM on 13-10-2025 to: [email protected]

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via e-mail on 14-10-2025. Candidates should appear in the

online interview at 11:00 AM onwards on 16-10-2025 (Thursday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here