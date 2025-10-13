Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NEN Guwahati Assam in 2025.

North East Network (NEN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of HR & Admin Lead in 2025.

Name of post : HR & Admin Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate and above with a minimum of 3 years of experience in development sector.

Additional Criteria :

1. Skilled in using office management software like MS Office/Google Workspace.

2. Knowledge of women’s issues in the north east region of India is an added value

3. Ability to function under a challenging multicultural work environment

4. Participate in capacity building programmes of the organisation

Job Roles :

1. Ensure timely compliance with all legal, statutory, and donor-related requirements, while proactively identifying and mitigating risks in line with government regulations;

2. Developing and monitoring HR strategies, guidelines, systems and procedures across the organisation;

3. Assist in organising key board meetings, maintaining minutes, and coordinating board updates with MHA through CA;

4. Oversee recruitment and onboarding procedures;

5. Ensure compliance with organisational norms on leave, work hours, and attendance;

6. Coordinating with administrators across NEN State offices/units

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month (Negotiable based on experience)

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references and a covering letter.

Kindly ensure that the subject line of your email states “Application to the position of HR & Admin Lead

Applicants may send their applications via email to [email protected]

Last date to Apply: 18th October, 2025 (Sunday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here