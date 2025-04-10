Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DLSA Chirang Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chirang Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lower Division Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- – 60500/- + GP Rs. 6200/- per month plus other allowances as admissible as per rules.

Qualification :

1. Applicant must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

2. Applicant must have six months’ Computer Proficiency Certificate or six months’ Diploma in Computer Application from recognized institute with knowledge in Excel Sheet.

Age Limit :

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable : (a) 5 years for SC/ST candidates, (b) 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates, (c) 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and (d) 10 years for Persons With Disabilities

Selection Procedure :

Eligible candidates for the post of Lower Division Assistant shall have to appear in the Written Test. The Written Test is of 100 marks . It will be of multiple choice and letter/essay writing comprising General Knowledge, English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge and Science. Shortlisted candidates should appear in 50 marks computer proficiency test followed by interview round of 30 marks also.

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the requisite eligibility criteria may submit online application form, through home page of the Chirang district judiciary website www.chirang.dcourts.gov.in wherein a scroll under the caption “Click here to apply online” will be available.

Last date of submission of Online Application Form: 21.04.2025

The applicant need to submit online application form and must have uploaded self attested photocopies of all relevant testimonials regarding educational qualification, Caste, Age proof, Employment Exchange Registration Card, NOC from employer (wherever applicable) along with passport size photograph duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here