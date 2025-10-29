Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in AISF Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation (AISF) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managing Director, Senior Manager and Senior Executive in 2025.

Name of post : Managing Director (MD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Business Administration, Finance, Operations, or related disciplines from a reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 15 years of experience in corporate operations, program delivery, or enterprise growth management, with at least 3 years in a leadership role heading a division/profit center/organization.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Program Delivery

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Business Administration or equivalent from a reputed institution is preferred

Experience : 8-12 years of relevant experience in incubation, acceleration, startup program management, or corporate innovation

Name of post : Senior Manager – Student Incubation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Management, Education, Social Management, Entrepreneurship or a relevant field

Experience : 8-12 years of experience in academic entrepreneurship, CSR in education, innovation program delivery, or startup incubation and or Social Impact.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Investments

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Bachelors Degree in Finance or Accounting or Business Management

2. MBA (Finance) from top tier B-School / CA/CFA

Experience : 7-10 years in management consulting, investment banking, private equity, venture capital, fund management, or corporate finance.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Partnerships (Ecosystem Outreach)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Public Policy, Business, Communications, Strategic Management, CSR, or related field

Experience : 8-12 years of experience in partnership development, CSR fundraising, ecosystem building, or institutional collaborations.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Accounts and MIS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA/ICWA /M.Com/B.Com /MBA(Finance) with strong foundation in accounting and financial management.

How to apply :

Interested candidates who fulfil the required qualification, experience and age as mentioned in the

TOR above may apply in the prescribed application format along with a signed cover-letter and

self-attested supporting documents of age, qualification and experience.

Applicants may download the prescribed application format from AISF’s website at www.startup.assam.gov.in

The filled and signed application format with all supporting documents should be emailed

md a assamstartup.org and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF

……………”. Physical applications for the posts will not be accepted.

Last date for Submission of application in the above-mentioned email address is 27th November

2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here