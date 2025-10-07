Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in 2025 to the posts or career of Postdoctoral Research Assistant in the project entitled “3D Printing of Stay in Place Protective and Flexible Formwork Using Concrete Incorporating Organic Waste” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the sixth member of the IIT fraternity. It came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city.

Name of post : Postdoctoral Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

PhD in Civil/ Mechanical Engineering from a reputed institution. Preferably with building material science division with background in 3D Concrete Printing.

How to apply :

Candidates may send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. by 12th October 2025

They should send it to the PI at the following email address- [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here