Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in TRA Tocklai Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Tea Research Association (TRA) Tocklai Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Scientist (Temporary) in 2025. The Tea Research Association, popularly known as TRA Tocklai, is the oldest and the largest tea research institute globally which looks after the research and development needs of the Indian tea industry. It carries out and promotes research on tea with the principal objective of improving overall productivity and quality. It is a pioneer in the research and development of tea and an innovator in providing extension services to the tea industry. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation is carried out at Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam and at North Bengal R&D Centre, Nagrakata, West Bengal. The ten advisory branches of TRA look after 1100 large tea estates and more than 2,00,000 small tea growers.

Name of post : Guest Scientist (Temporary)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Zoology or Entomology

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Experience in pesticide, Biopesticide testing and reporting, Speaking and also writing skills of the Assamese language

Job Roles : Monitoring of field experiments of pesticide and bio-pesticide testing, recordkeeping, data analysis and compilation, report preparation and also communication etc.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs.25,000/-p.m.

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15.10.2025. The venue is in Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Tea Research Association, Jorhat-785008, Assam

How to apply :

While coming for the interview, candidates should bring the filled application form along with the required documents (photo copies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) along with originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here