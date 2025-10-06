Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Project Scientist and Assistant Project Scientist in the project entitled, “COIL-D: Center for Indian Language Data” at the Center for Linguistic Science & Technology (CLST)

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Master’s degree in linguistics or equivalent (knowledge of Hindi and Assamese/ Boro/ Nepali/ Manipuri essential)

Salary : Rs. 42550/- per month

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in linguistics or equivalent (knowledge of Hindi and Assamese/ Boro/ Nepali/ Manipuri preferable)

Salary : Rs. 36650/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in a Walk-in Interview, which is on 15th October 2025 (Wednesday) at 10:00 am. The venue is in Conference Room, CLST, Top Floor, Central Library/CCC Building, IIT

Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring with them latest CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with original and photo copies of relevant documents to be eligible for consideration on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here