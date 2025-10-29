Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in GU Model School Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University (GU) Model HE School Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Teacher (Science) (on purely temporary basis) in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (Science)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Science Graduate with Major in Physics/Chemistry/Zoology/Botany.

Candidates must have B.Ed. degree.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts in prescribed Google Form https://forms.gle/s6gnzQPhRXS4e6tY8 within 30.10.2025 (11:59 PM)

Shortlisted candidates fulfilling the required educational qualifications will be called in the interview. The shortlisted candidates are required to bring all relevant original

certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview on 3rd November 2025.

Retired teachers are also eligible to apply.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here