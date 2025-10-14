Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor of Practice in 2025.

Name of post : Professor of Practice- Medical Devices

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

1. Candidates should have at least a Master’s degree in Biomedical/Electronics/Mechanical Engineering or related fields. Ph.D. is desirable but not essential. However, a lack of Ph.D. must be offset by demonstrated domain knowledge obtained from deep experience in the field.

2. Candidates should have a minimum of 15 years of professional experience in the field of Medical Devices and should have worked in a senior position, such as CEO/CTO/UP/Director, etc., for at least 5 years.

Salary : Consolidated amount of Rs. 1,50,000/- to 1,80,000/- per month (including applicable HRA) to be fixed depending upon the Experience and credentials of the Selected Candidate as recommended by the duly constituted Selection Committee. Beyond the Consolidated Pay, no specific allowances/emoluments would be paid by the Institute.

Job Roles :

1. Involve in the development and designing of courses and curriculum.

2. Introduce new courses and deliver lectures as per institutional policies.

3. To encourage students in innovation and entrepreneurship projects & provide necessary mentorship for these activities.

4. To focus on enhanced industry-academia collaborations.

5. Conduct jointly in collaboration with regular faculty members of the institution, workshops, seminars, deliver special lectures and training programmes.

6. Carry out joint research project or consultancy services in collaboration with the regular faculty member.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply using the prescribed format only (Annexure – I), available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) up to 5:00 PM on 03.11.2025.

Candidates may download the soft-copy of the concerned format from the website, fill-in the

concerned details, take print-out of the same, sign the declaration at the end and send the same along with enclosures (as mentioned below) both by mail and post to the Institute.

The scanned copy of the Application and Enclosures are to be sent to [email protected], with subject-line as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE.”

Applicants must send the hardcopy of the Application and Annexures not later than 10.11.2025 to –The Registrar (i/c), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati,

Vill: Sila Katamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist: Kamrup, Assam-India, Pin:781101

The envelope containing the application form should have label as: APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE

Applicants must send the applications along with the relevant documents-

i. A Detailed CV of the Applicant

ii. A forwarding/recommendation letter of the Expert (if nominated by the Expert)

iii. Statement of Purpose (maximum of 1000 Words)

iv. Your proposed contribution to the Institute (maximum of 1000 words)

v. Your notable achievements in education and employment

vi. Awards, Rewards, Recognitions won and/or professional affiliations

vii. Self-attested copies of experience certificate, salary details etc.

viii. Latest Passport-size Photograph of the Applicant

Last date & time of Applications 03/11/2025 up to 5:00 PM

Last date for receipt of hard copy of the application along with all enclosures is 10/11/2025 up to 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here