Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

1. Graduation in any discipline.

2. Typing Speed of 40 wpm.

3. Diploma/Certificate Course (1 Year) in Computers.

4. Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), Adobe Reader, Internet, E-mail, etc.

5. Candidates should have minimum experience of 3 years in similar position.

6. Should have experience of working with Government department / agency.

Age limit: The maximum age limit will be 35 (thirty-five) years.

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- (twenty-two thousand) per month

Job Roles :

The Technical Assistant (Information Technology) shall report to appropriate authority in

State and will have following duties and responsibilities:

1. Data Entry work using computer and appropriate software: entering, updating, verifying and/or retrieving data into/from various sources and ensuring the accuracy and confidentiality of information recorded.

2. To keep record of incoming/outgoing dak, files, registers, etc., to keep filing up-to date, collect information desired by the Senior Consultant/NDMA, to deal in a tactful manner with visitors and to attend telephone calls with courtesy.

3. To perform such other duties as may be assigned to him by Senior Consultant / NDMA / ASDMA from time to time in relation to the implementation of the Scheme.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th November 2025 at 10 AM. Venue is Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should carry & submit the prescribed application form along with copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips,

etc. on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here