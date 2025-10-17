Applications are invited for recruitment of 73 vacant positions or career in NAM Dispur Assam in 2025.

National Ayush Mission (NAM) Dispur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers, Consultants and Medical Officers in 2025.

Name of post : State Program Manager, SPMU, NAM, Assam

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. Graduation degree in any discipline including AYUSH and MBA in Healthcare Management/ Human Resource (HR)/ Masters in health/hospital administration/Post Graduation diploma in Hospital & healthcare management (Two years) from AICTE recognized institute.

II. Minimum five years working experience in Public health programmes in Government / PSU or reputed private sector organizations.

III. Exposure in social sector schemes/Govt. missions at national, state and district level

Monthly Salary : Rs. 68,750.00 with provision of annual enhancement of 05% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH.

Name of post : Finance Manager, SPMU, NAM, Assam

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. MBA- Finance/M. Com/ICWA/C.A. from AICTE recognized institute or university.

II. Minimum 3 years experience in government or any other reputed organization in finance management of major programme /project.

III. Exposure to financial management operations, Government accounting, funds flow management, utilization certificates and scheme-wise expenditure reporting in a Govt. set up and development of accounting packages will be an added advantage.

IV. Exposure in social sector schemes/Missions of Government at national, state and district level.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50,000.00 with provision of annual enhancement of 05% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH.

Name of post : Consultant, Health & Wellness Centre, SPMU, NA?,

Assam

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. Degree in Ayush Stream from recognized University/ Institution.

II. Exposure of working in health sector including AYUSH

III. Minimum 5 years experience in government or any other reputed private organization

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50,000.00 with provision of annual enhancement of 05% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH.

Name of post : Consultant Procurement, SPMU, NAM, Assam

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. Post Graduate with minimum 5 years experience in procurement/logistics/supply chain management in reputed institute/ organization or Post Graduate Diploma in Procurement logistics management

Or

Diploma in Health/Hospital Administration.

II. Certificate course in computer operation (minimum 6 months).

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50,000.00 with provision of annual enhancement of 05% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH.

Name of post : Consultant HR, SPMU,NAM, Assam

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. MBA(HR)/PGDBM(HR), minimum two years duration from recognized university/institution.

II. Exposure in social sector schemes/missions of Govt. at National, State and District.

III. Minimum five (5) years experience in relevant fields.

IV. Experience in HR functions in management organizations is desirable

V. Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

VI. Ability to complete multiple tasks and should be a team player. Knowledge of governmental recruitment, filling process and procedure in Human Resource Management will be an advantage.

VII. Desirable knowledge of law related to human resource.

VIII. Computer proficiency in MS-Office, MS-Word, Power Point and advanced Excel Skills

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50,000.00 with provision of annual enhancement of 05% based on satisfactory performance to be decided by the performance assessment committee of AYUSH.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayur) and Resident Medical Officer (Ayur) at 50 Bedded Ayurvedic Hospital, Majuli, Dudhnoi

No. of posts : 8

Designation wise vacancies :

Medical Officer (Ayur) : 6

Resident Medical Officer (Ayur) : 2

Qualification & Experience :

I. BAMS degree from a recognized institute.

II. Candidates must be registered with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine.

III. Preference will be given to the candidates having recognized Post Graduate degree in Ayurvedic System of medicines.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50,000.00

Name of post : District Program Manager, DPMU, NAM, Assam

No. of posts : 27

Qualification & Experience : Graduation degree in any discipline including AYUSH or MBA in Healthcare Management/ Masters in health/hospital administration/Post Graduation diploma in

Hospital & healthcare management (Two years) from AICTE recognized institute with minimum 3 years working experience in Public health programme. Exposure in social sector schemes/missions at national, state and district level and computer knowledge including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel would be desirable. Preference will be given to persons having experience of working in Health sector including AYUSH. Minimum 3 years of work experience

Monthly Salary : Rs. 40,000/- subject to yearly increment based on performance.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator, DPMU, NAM, Assam

No. of posts : 33

Qualification & Experience : Graduation in Computer Application/ IT/ Business Administration/ B.Tech (C.S) or (I.T)/BCA/ BBA/ BSC – IT/ Graduation with one year diploma/ certificate course in

computer science from recognized institute or University. Exposure in social sector schemes at National, State and District level and computer knowledge including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel, MS access would be essential. Typing Speed of English (30 WPM) would be essential. Preference will be given to persons who have experience of working in health sector including AYUSH. Minimum 1 year of work experience.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- subject to yearly increment based on performance.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhmssd.assam.gov.in/eHRMIS_latest/onlineRecruitement/index.php/home/index#p_details

The online application form shall be available till 5 PM of 24th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here