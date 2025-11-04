Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate-I (RA-I) in the SERB funded project entitled “Multi-variable Trace formulae on symmetric spaces” at the Department of Mathematics in 2025.

Name of post : Research Associate-I (RA-I)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. degree or PhD Thesis submitted with a very good academic record. Candidate with expertise and in-depth knowledge of Functional Analysis and Operator Theory

Salary : Rs. 70850.00 per month

Selection Procedure :

The shortlisted candidates need to give a 10-minute presentation on their research accomplishments, followed by the interaction with the selection committee members. Further details, if any, will be informed only to the shortlisted candidates via email on November 12, 2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may combine the following documents as a single PDF file and submit via email [email protected] to the Principal Investigator (PI) on or before 5 PM, November 11, 2025-

1. Copy of all degree certificates.

2. Completely filled application form (given on the following sheet).

3. Detailed CV (detailing prior research experience, if any).

Please arrange for two recommendation letters (including one from the Ph.D. supervisor(s)) to be sent by the recommendation letter writers directly to the PI (Principal Investigator)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here