Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of technical personnel in the project entitled “Two-Stage Osmotic Cooling and Energy Recovery System for Data Centers Using Waste Heat Integration” at the Department of Chemical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D./Master’s in Chemical/Process Systems/Energy/Computational Engineering with 3 years’ experience, or Bachelor’s degree with 6 years’ experience. Experience in heat transfer, thermodynamics, and process modeling using Modelica/Dymola, MATLAB, or equivalent

tools.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D./Master’s in Chemical Engineering with 3 years’ experience, or Bachelor’s

with 6 years’ experience. Expertise in PRO–MD system modeling and optimization using

Modelica/Dymola, or MATLAB.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s in engineering or Bachelor’s in Chemical/Process Systems/Energy

Engineering with 3 years’ relevant experience. Experience in PRO–MD process modeling, technoeconomic analysis, and simulation using Modelica/Dymola.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Chemical/Energy Engineering with relevant experience in fluid systems or hydraulic machinery (preferably M.Tech/M.E.). Experience in pump/ERD

modeling and simulation using Modelica/Dymola, MATLAB.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume, including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone number, Email, etc., along with scanned copies of all

relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 4th November, 5 P.M 2025, to

[email protected].

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail about the mode of online interview which will be on 6th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here