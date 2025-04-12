Applications are invited for recruitment of 167 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Water Resources Department in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Water Resources Department

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification :

(i) B.E or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained from any institute approved by the AICTE and recognized by the Government.

OR

Candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Mechanical Engineering if he/she had enrolled AMIE course on or before 31-05-2013.

(ii) The Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering must be a Regular course. Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category

candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to 70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification :

(i) Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology/ Civil & Planning from any technical institute recognized by AICTE.

(ii) The Diploma course in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology must be a Regular Full time course. Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 42 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/ from 23rd April 2025 to 22nd May 2025.

For the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/ from 17th April 2025 to 16th May 2025.

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) is 24th May 2025 and that of Junior Engineer (Civil) is 18th May 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2