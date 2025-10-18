Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Adviser (Production) under Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, JANATA BHAWAN, DISPUR, GUWAHATI in 2025.

Name of post : Adviser (Production) under Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department,

JANATA BHAWAN, DISPUR, GUWAHATI

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 16,900/-

Education Qualification:

BE/B.Tech. in Chemical/Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering/Industrial Production.

Experience: At least 10 years of experience in Senior Managerial/ Supervisory position in any Govt./Semi Govt./Corporation/Board or in Private/Semi private organization preferably in Production Management or Production Engineering.

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 45 years of age and not more than 52 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 57 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 55 years as per Govt. Notification No. ???.

6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) up to maximum age of retirement irrespective of

SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 144/95/121

dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC Recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in.

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 24-10-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 23-11-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MO?? : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE : 25-11-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here