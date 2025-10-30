Assam Career 2025 ASAMB Ulubari Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASAMB Ulubari Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) Ulubari Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Agri Marketing Specialist (AMS) and Project Management Executive (PME) in 2025.

Name of post : Agri Marketing Specialist (AMS)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualifications: Bachelors Degree in Agriculture followed by MBA Degree

in Agri Business Management or Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Agri

Business Management from a recognized University/ Institute.

Essential Experience: At least 15 years experience in agricultural marketing (input/ output/

services/ policy analysis etc) in a private or public sector organization as on the last date of

submission of application. The candidate should have experience of working in at least 2 other

leading states in wholesale agricultural marketing (input/ output/ services/ policy analysis) in

addition to experience of working in Assam.

Age Limit : Not more than 45 years as on 1st November, 2025.

Remuneration : Depending on the qualifications, experience, competency, and also the remuneration/pay package of the last assignment, the consolidated fixed monthly remuneration of the AMS will be in the range of Rs 2.1 lakh per month to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. This monthly rate shall be inclusive of all taxes, health/service related insurance, all allowances, cost of accommodation and food at Guwahati, conveyance to attend the office etc. Annual increments shall be in the range of 3-10%, effective 1stJanuary every year, subject to completion of one year, availability of fund, depending on performance.

Name of post : Project Management Executive(PME)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualifications: The PME should possess at least a Graduate degree

(minimum three years duration) in any field from recognized University/Institution.

Experience: The PME must have at least ten (10) years hand on experience in project management activities in IT related assignments. Experience of working with IT platforms related to government revenue collection is highly desirable.

Age Limit : Not more than 45 years as on 1st November, 2025.

Remuneration : Depending on the qualifications, experience, competency, and also the remuneration/pay package of the last assignment, the consolidated fixed monthly remuneration of the PME will be in the range of Rs 6.00-6.60 lakh/annum. This remuneration shall be inclusive of all taxes, health/service related insurance, all allowances, cost of accommodation and food at Guwahati, conveyance to attend the office etc. Annual increments shall be in the range of 3-

10%, effective 1st January every year, subject to completion of one year, availability of fund, depending on performance.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with the scan copy of supporting documents also via email to [email protected] by 5 PM of 7th November 2025

