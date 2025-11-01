Applications are invited for recruitment of over 300 vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Tata Memorial Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of non-medical professionals in Dr Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam and its other institutes in 2025. The Tata Memorial Centre mission is to provide comprehensive cancer care to one and all, through its motto of excellence in service, education and research. Tata Memorial Centre is dedicated to providing high-quality cancer care through evidence-based practices and advanced technology in a safe and supportive environment for patients, staff and visitors. As a centre of excellence in oncology, it strive to offer cutting-edge cancer treatment and comprehensive care. Its commitment is to treat patients with the highest standards of care while upholding their rights, dignity, and well-being. It focus on training healthcare professionals in oncology to enhance cancer care delivery and improve patient outcomes. Through efficient services it ensure quality in cancer diagnosis, treatment and supportive care at every stage of the patient’s journey.

Name of posts :

Female Nurse ‘A’

Nurse ‘A’

Stenographer

Female Warden

Kitchen Supervisor

Cook ‘A’

Attendant

Trade Helper

Assistant Security Officer

Security Guard

Driver

No. of posts :

Female Nurse ‘A’ : 192

Nurse ‘A’ : 40

Stenographer : 4

Female Warden : 1

Kitchen Supervisor : 1

Cook ‘A’ : 9

Attendant : 16

Trade Helper : 48

Assistant Security Officer : 6

Security Guard : 8

Driver : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per Tata Memorial Centre norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/ up to 14th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here